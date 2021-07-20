GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 26 in attendance. Duetta and Ron Banowetz announced the birth of their great-grandson, Bennett Maddasion, son of Morgan and Scott Maddasion of Clinton.
June birthdays were celebrated by Joan Slapnicka, Betty Wiebers, Beverly Goffinet, Ruth Dunham, Darla Bormann and Marian Sprank. Doris and Joe Hoffmann celebrated their 50th anniversary June 2.
A discussion was held and it was decided that there will not be any more potluck dinners held. Birthday treats may be brought if you wish. It was also decided not to bring door prizes.
500 winners were Rita Powers, Joan Slapnicka and Donna Ehrhart. Bridge winners were Jan Wede and Rufus Kruse and door prize was awarded to Marie Bormann.
The group meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the Goose Lake Community Center for an afternoon of card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend.
