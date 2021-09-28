LOW MOOR — The 96th annual Rickertsen reunion was held recently at the Low Moor Community Center, with 46 in attendance.
A business meeting was held and the children played games, Wayne Grants won the guessing game, youngest attending was Blaine, daughter of Janna and Nathan Becker, oldest was Bob Steigerwaldt and traveling the farthest were Jason and Maggie Berggren from Indianola.
Discussion was held about the 2023 German/American Rickertsen reunion, which will be held at Grace Camp in DeWitt. The committee will be Tina and Craig Montz and Katie McWhirter.
