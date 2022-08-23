CLINTON – The fifth annual Body, Mind & Spirit Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Riverfront Event Center, 215 S. Second St., Clinton.
The Body, Mind & Spirit Expo is a metaphysical and holistic experience providing visitors with an environment to learn about natural and ancient healing techniques, spiritual practices and clean living. Attendees will be treated to a fun and informative day where industry professionals and like-minded individuals come together for exploration and empowerment, as well as classes.
Some of the class offerings scheduled include:
• Personal Energy Protection – Reserve personal energy, remove unwanted negative energy and increase personal frequencies
• Making Symbolism Personal – Symbols through the theory of consciousness and “clairs”
• Sound Healing – Healing energy of the mind, body and spirit through music
• Naturally Psychic – How to grow your four psychic gifts
• Manifest your Destiny – Dial into your frequency to manifest for a full, abundant, dynamic life
• VibesUP Earth Energy Meditation – Connect to healing circles and become centered, relaxed and balanced.
Vendors include:
• Dragon Dancer Designs – handcrafted wire wrapped jewelry, glass art and magical tools for divination and energy work
• Awaken2Healing – Energy Healing Medicine
• The Remmert Method – Changing how negative childhood memories affect you
• The Wellness Store – Hidden toxins in your home
• The Unity Center – Non-denominational support
With advance tickets, one $10 admission includes full access to an entire day of vendor activities and classes. Lunch will be available for purchase from D-lectible D-lites, so people attending can stay all day and not miss any classes.
Peaceful River Creations and Peaceful River Promotions is the presenting sponsor for this event. We continually update our website with vendors, classes and schedules. You can purchase tickets at (www.bodymindandspirit.info), Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clinton-body-mind-spirit-expo-tickets-321517045137) or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Admission will be $15 at the door.
