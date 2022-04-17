FULTON, Ill. - Stonecroft "After Five" dinner and program will meet Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m., at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton. All women are invited. Cost of dinner is $12.
Stonecroft is a Christian wonen's organization whose ministry is to equip women to spread the gospel of Jesus globally.
Elynn Smith will sing for the Special Feature. Inspirational speaker will be Roger Bassett from Washington, Michigan. He will speak on "Finding My Way Home." He was lost and found directions in an unexpected way.
