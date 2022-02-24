ALL WITHIN MY HANDS: Metallica scholarships tune up CCC engineering students' costs

CLINTON - Metallica’s greatest hits blared throughout the halls of the Clinton Community College Technology Center during the Metallica Scholars open house Tuesday evening.
The event was held for anyone interested in learning about CCC’s Engineering Technology program, and gave prospective students a chance to tour the building and meet the program’s instructors and students currently enrolled in it. Those who do enroll are eligible for, among other scholarships, a $1,500 Metallica Scholars Initiative award.
Engineering technology is a field that’s currently in high demand. With an associate of applied science degree concentrating on automation, electromechanics, or process control, a graduate can work in logistics, plant management, manufacturing/production, process development and improvement, or design.
Luke Holtorf was a law student at the University of Northern Iowa when he decided to apply for a Metallica Scholars award and attend the Engineering Technology program at CCC. While many who attend the program will go into electrical engineering, mechatronics, or other similar fields, Holtorf found the opportunity through this program, which he’ll begin March 14, to fulfill a dream.
“I’ve been wanting to work with prosthetics for a long time,” Holtorf says, “I’ve worn a lot of hats in my life, so this isn’t scary at all. It’s quite exciting, though. A lot of great people here.”
The heavy metal band Metallica started their non-profit organization, All Within My Hands - in February 2017. The organization supports workforce education and, more specifically, that of traditional trades and other applied learning programs, through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
Twenty-three community colleges in the U.S. have been selected to receive that support this year. Clinton Community College and its Engineering Technology program have been selected for the second year in a row.
The American Association of Community Colleges is an organization that represents the 1,103 community colleges that exist in the nation. All Within My Hands partnered with the AACC in order to select the schools, which go through a competitive application process to get money from the program.
CCC succeeded in making it through that process, resulting in an awarded grant of $100,000. That total breaks down to 10 full-tuition scholarships and 40 scholarships of $1,500 each, for which the students of CCC may apply.
Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly opted for a Metallica T-shirt rather than a pressed shirt to wear with his suit to the open house Tuesday.
“We’re just so proud of the program,” he said, “The skills [students] learn here they can take to Nabisco, or ADM, or Custom-Pak, or all the local employers, and there’s a great need. You know, there’s a really great need for this skill set, so we’re so happy to be able to bring this to students.”
Kelly, with the help of others, wrote a 10- to 15-page application for the grant in which he demonstrated the need that he believes led to CCC being one of the colleges chosen.
“I always think of community college as the gateway to the middle class,” he said, “Some people who aren’t getting training, aren’t going to college, there are a limited amount of jobs that they can do, so if we can figure out a way to get them an education for no cost or very low cost, it’s an opportunity.”
Two Metallica Scholars Initiative scholarships have been awarded so far, but students have until March 1 to apply for this and many other scholarships CCC offers through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation.
Kelly says he will absolutely try for the grant again next year: “It’s fun, it’s cool, and it’s putting dollars into student’s pockets, which I love to do.”