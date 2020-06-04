FULTON, Ill. — Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, will welcome Alleluia Quartet to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. June 14.
Four men from Beth Eden United Methodist Church got together in 1985 to share their musical talents in worship as Alleluia Quartet. The group shares a unique style of four-part harmony to witness to the love of God in their lives. They have shared their music in many different settings all over northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, Iowa, and Ohio.
A free-will offering will be taken.
