CLINTON — The June Van Meter Post 190 of the American Legion in Clinton presented its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award on Wednesday to Sgt. Jessup Schroeder.
This year, officers who are awarded locally move on to the state level and eventually to the national level, said Jim Manion, Adjutant of American Legion Post 190 Clinton Iowa.
“We wish Sgt. Schroeder the best of luck in moving on with this award,” Manion said.
Schroeder was chosen through an American Legion Post 190 nominating committee with input from their supervisory staff.
