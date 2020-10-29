Ron Mussmann, Sgt. Jessup Schroeder, Jim Manion, American Legion award

Sgt. Jessup Schroeder, center, accepts the American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award from June Van Meter Post 190. Schroeder is flanked by Legionnaires Ron Mussmann, left, and Jim Manion.

 Submitted photo

CLINTON — The June Van Meter Post 190 of the American Legion in Clinton presented its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award on Wednesday to Sgt. Jessup Schroeder.

This year, officers who are awarded locally move on to the state level and eventually to the national level, said Jim Manion, Adjutant of American Legion Post 190 Clinton Iowa.

“We wish Sgt. Schroeder the best of luck in moving on with this award,” Manion said.

Schroeder was chosen through an American Legion Post 190 nominating committee with input from their supervisory staff.

