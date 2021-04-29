CLINTON — Alisha Anderson of Clinton has been awarded the 53rd annual Jean Hammer Lentz Memorial Music Scholarship, presented by Beta Rho Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority on behalf of the Lentz family.
As a student at Clinton High School, Anderson has been involved in Show Choir, Mixed Choir, A’Cappella Choir, Women’s Triple Trio and school musicals, and participated in solo and ensemble in music contests. She was the recipient of first place in the 2019 Clinton’s Got Talent program and was awarded a trip to Miami to participate at the national level.
Anderson plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa in the fall, majoring in vocal music.
Jean Hammer Lentz was involved in A’Cappella Choir and other music groups as a student at Clinton High School and was a featured soloist in musical theater productions. After graduating in 1940, Lentz continued to share her vocal talents in church and civic functions throughout the Clinton area. At the time of her death in 1969, Lentz was an elementary school teacher in Clinton and a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. Since music was a major part of her life, it was fitting for the Lentz family to establish a scholarship in her memory. The scholarship is the longest continuing music scholarship awarded to a CHS senior who plans to study music at an accredited college or university.
