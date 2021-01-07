Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 3:53 pm
Clinton, Iowa
The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis, in Clinton, will hold a virtual anti-trafficking committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m.
Call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.
Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.