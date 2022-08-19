Clinton Schools

Tuesday

Mini corn dogs, curly fries, baked beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger on bun, natural crisp fries, baby carrots, ranch dip and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, peaches and mini cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and yogurt.

Friday

Cheese pizza crunchers, tossed salad, steamed broccoli with cheese and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

Camanche Schools

Tuesday

Hot dog, french fries, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pears.

Thursday

Chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, green beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and applesauce.

Friday

Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and fruit cocktail.

Northeast Schools

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal, fruit and string cheese.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and fruit.

Thursday

Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal and fruit.

Friday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal and fruit.

Prince of Peace

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Seasoned chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, fruit cocktail and chocolate cream pie.

Wednesday

Swiss steak, baked potato, broccoli slaw, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.

Thursday

Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.

Friday

Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

