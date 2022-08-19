Clinton Schools
Tuesday
Mini corn dogs, curly fries, baked beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger on bun, natural crisp fries, baby carrots, ranch dip and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, peaches and mini cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and yogurt.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, tossed salad, steamed broccoli with cheese and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Camanche Schools
Tuesday
Hot dog, french fries, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pears.
Thursday
Chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, green beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and applesauce.
Friday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and fruit cocktail.
Northeast Schools
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal, fruit and string cheese.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and fruit.
Thursday
Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal and fruit.
Friday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal and fruit.
Prince of Peace
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Seasoned chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, fruit cocktail and chocolate cream pie.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, baked potato, broccoli slaw, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Thursday
Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.
Friday
Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
