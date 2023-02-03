Print

Clinton Schools

Monday

Mini corn dogs, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Tuesday

Nachos, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cheese toast.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, fresh carrots with ranch and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk. cereal and toast.

Thursday

Pork and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks with marinara, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Ham and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, coleslaw, baby carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday

Pork fritter, tri tater, carrots, celery and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco stick, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberries.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables, applesauce and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and orange wedges.

Friday

Cheeseburger, wedge fries, three bean salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger, cheese slice, school made bun, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, Mandarin oranges and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal and cereal bar.

Thursday

Chili, crackers, cheese cubes, baby carrots, applesauce and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Friday

Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, vegetable salad, Mexican rice and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable

Thursday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable

Friday

Mexi pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue pulled pork on bun, broccoli, red roasted potatoes and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cobbler.

Wednesday

Taco potato, tuscan greens, mixed fruit and Boston cream pie.

Thursday

Ham and potato au gratin, peas, biscuit and lemon cake.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, whole grain roll and mixed berry crisp.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

