Clinton Schools
Monday
Mini corn dogs, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Tuesday
Nachos, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cheese toast.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, fresh carrots with ranch and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk. cereal and toast.
Thursday
Pork and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks with marinara, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Ham and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, coleslaw, baby carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday
Pork fritter, tri tater, carrots, celery and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco stick, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberries.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables, applesauce and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and orange wedges.
Friday
Cheeseburger, wedge fries, three bean salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger, cheese slice, school made bun, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, Mandarin oranges and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal and cereal bar.
Thursday
Chili, crackers, cheese cubes, baby carrots, applesauce and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, vegetable salad, Mexican rice and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable
Thursday
Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable
Friday
Mexi pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue pulled pork on bun, broccoli, red roasted potatoes and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Panko crusted fish, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cobbler.
Wednesday
Taco potato, tuscan greens, mixed fruit and Boston cream pie.
Thursday
Ham and potato au gratin, peas, biscuit and lemon cake.
Friday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, whole grain roll and mixed berry crisp.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
