Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken and rice, garlic toast, peas, carrots, corn and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.

Tuesday

Cheese pizza crunchers, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Wednesday

Chicken drumstick, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables, grapes and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick with syrup.

Friday

French toast sticks, sausage patty, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and raisins.

Tuesday

Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.

Friday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, broccoli, cauliflower and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts ad cinnamon applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, bosco breadstick and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Tuesday

Sloppy joe on school made bun, baked beans, french fries and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, baby carrots, apple and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg, ham and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, lettuce, fresh broccoli and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Friday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, diced strawberries and chocolate pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic bread stick and tropical fruit.

Tuesday

Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and hot spiced apples.

Wednesday

Herbed baked cod, tarter sauce, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli with cheese sauce, whole grain roll and blueberry crisp.

Thursday

Chili soup, crackers, carrot slaw with raisins, cornbread, honey packet and seasonal fruit.

Friday

Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with onions, whole grain roll and gelatin with peaches.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

