Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken and rice, garlic toast, peas, carrots, corn and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday
Cheese pizza crunchers, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Chicken drumstick, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables, grapes and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick with syrup.
Friday
French toast sticks, sausage patty, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and raisins.
Tuesday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, broccoli, cauliflower and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts ad cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, bosco breadstick and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on school made bun, baked beans, french fries and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, baby carrots, apple and apple crisp. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg, ham and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, lettuce, fresh broccoli and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Friday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, diced strawberries and chocolate pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic bread stick and tropical fruit.
Tuesday
Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and hot spiced apples.
Wednesday
Herbed baked cod, tarter sauce, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli with cheese sauce, whole grain roll and blueberry crisp.
Thursday
Chili soup, crackers, carrot slaw with raisins, cornbread, honey packet and seasonal fruit.
Friday
Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with onions, whole grain roll and gelatin with peaches.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
