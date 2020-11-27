Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, hash brown patties, corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, peas, carrots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Thursday
Roast pork loin, spinach, mashed potatoes, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday
Chicken and rice, wax beans, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, french fries, cole slaw, pineapple tidbits and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Pork fritter on bun, curly fries, baked beans and apple slices with caramel. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and applesauce.
Friday
Deep dish cheese pizza, potato salad, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, pears and hard boiled eggs.
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, green beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal.
Tuesday
Griilled chicken patty on school made bun, ranchero beans, french fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, Mexican rice, lettuce and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty on English muffin or cereal.
Thursday
Meatballs, barbecue sauce, Au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Pepperoni breadstick, marinara, lettuce, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Monday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
French toast sticks, sausage and fruit. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll and chocolate pie.
Tuesday
Open faced hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pudding parfait.
Wednesday
Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and tropical fruit.
Thursday
Chili, tuscan greens, corn bread and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
