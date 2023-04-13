Clinton Schools
Monday
French bread pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, natural crisp fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodles, garlic bread, corn, tossed salad with ranch and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Thursday
Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, fresh vegetables with dip, sidekick and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and applesauce.
Tuesday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.
Wednesday
Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and apple slices.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, broccoli, cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and Mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, baked beans and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Rebel burger on bun with cheese slice, Baked Lays, baby carrots, applesauce cups and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin or cereal and Trix Yogurt.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, bosco breadstick and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Friday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, fresh broccoli, orange fruit fluff and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrots, kidney bean salad, wheat roll and cinnamon peaches.
Tuesday
Ham and potato au gratin, green beans with onions, corn bread muffin, angel food cake and strawberries.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and lime gelatin with pears.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, fruit pie and ice cream.
Friday
Cream of potato soup, tuna salad sandwich, marinated cucumber and tomato salad and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.