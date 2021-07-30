Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Barbecue ribette on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and sliced peaches.
Tuesday
Submarine sandwich, peas, corn cobette and Red Delicious apple.
Wednesday
Sloppy joe on bun, squash, french fries and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Sliced turkey sandwich, baked beans, seasoned loops and sliced pears.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, broccoli and cheese, whipped potatoes, orange wedges and Animal crackers.
Monday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans with onions, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Tuesday
Black bean vegetable patty with grilled onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday
Homemade cream of tomato soup, crackers, chicken pasta salad, corn salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday
Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and mandarin orange cake.
Friday
Baked seasoned chicken, broccoli with cheese sauce, scalloped corn, bread and Jello cake.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
