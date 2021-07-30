Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.

Monday

Barbecue ribette on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and sliced peaches.

Tuesday

Submarine sandwich, peas, corn cobette and Red Delicious apple.

Wednesday

Sloppy joe on bun, squash, french fries and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Sliced turkey sandwich, baked beans, seasoned loops and sliced pears.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, broccoli and cheese, whipped potatoes, orange wedges and Animal crackers.

Monday

Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans with onions, wheat roll and lemon bar.

Tuesday

Black bean vegetable patty with grilled onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday

Homemade cream of tomato soup, crackers, chicken pasta salad, corn salad and fresh fruit.

Thursday

Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and mandarin orange cake.

Friday

Baked seasoned chicken, broccoli with cheese sauce, scalloped corn, bread and Jello cake.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

