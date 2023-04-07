CHS logo

Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

No school.

Wednesday

Hot dog, natural crisp fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Thursday

Hamburger and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, carrots, peas and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks, marinara, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday

Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and orange wedges.

Friday

Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberries.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and toast.

Thursday

Nacho grande, tomatoes, lettuce, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.

Friday

Ribette on bun, french fries, taco salad and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat roll and peach pie.

Tuesday

Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Swedish meatballs, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Thursday

Turkey and Swiss cheese on bun, three bean salad, spinach salad and fruited gelatin.

Friday

Meat lasagna, side salad, seasonal fruit and garlic french bread.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

