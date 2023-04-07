Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
No school.
Wednesday
Hot dog, natural crisp fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Thursday
Hamburger and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, carrots, peas and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and orange wedges.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberries.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and toast.
Thursday
Nacho grande, tomatoes, lettuce, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Friday
Ribette on bun, french fries, taco salad and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Honey glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat roll and peach pie.
Tuesday
Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Swedish meatballs, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Thursday
Turkey and Swiss cheese on bun, three bean salad, spinach salad and fruited gelatin.
Friday
Meat lasagna, side salad, seasonal fruit and garlic french bread.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.