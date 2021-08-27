Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, seasoned loop fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Tuesday
Cheese sticks with marina sauce, three bean salad, green beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodles, carrot coins, peas, Red Delicious apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.
Thursday
Roast pork, whipped potatoes, gravy, sliced beets, watermelon wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Tacos, spudster potatoes, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, raisins and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and apple slices.
Wednesday
Cheese pizza bits, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce.Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and clementine.
Thursday
Corn dog, hash brown wedge, three bean salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and applesauce.
Friday
Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, pears and chocolate granola.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Taco in a bag with cheese and lettuce, salsa, applesauce cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken quesadilla, ranchero beans, baby carrots, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks with dipping sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, Mandarin oranges and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and peach crisp.
Tuesday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fresh fruit cup.
Wednesday
Garden quiche, cheese salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and ambrosia.
Thursday
Corn chowder, turkey salad, fresh tomato wedges, garden pasta salad and apricot crumble.
Friday
Panko crushed fish with cheese topping, California blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake, fruit and cornbread muffin.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no-contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to reopen congregate sites has not been made yet but you will be informed when that date is determined.
