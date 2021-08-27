blue logo

Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, seasoned loop fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Tuesday

Cheese sticks with marina sauce, three bean salad, green beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken and noodles, carrot coins, peas, Red Delicious apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.

Thursday

Roast pork, whipped potatoes, gravy, sliced beets, watermelon wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Tacos, spudster potatoes, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, raisins and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and apple slices.

Wednesday

Cheese pizza bits, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and cinnamon applesauce.Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and clementine.

Thursday

Corn dog, hash brown wedge, three bean salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and applesauce.

Friday

Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, pears and chocolate granola.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Tuesday

Grilled chicken patty on school made bun, spudsters, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Taco in a bag with cheese and lettuce, salsa, applesauce cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken quesadilla, ranchero beans, baby carrots, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks with dipping sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, Mandarin oranges and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheese calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and peach crisp.

Tuesday

Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fresh fruit cup.

Wednesday

Garden quiche, cheese salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and ambrosia.

Thursday

Corn chowder, turkey salad, fresh tomato wedges, garden pasta salad and apricot crumble.

Friday

Panko crushed fish with cheese topping, California blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake, fruit and cornbread muffin.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no-contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to reopen congregate sites has not been made yet but you will be informed when that date is determined.

