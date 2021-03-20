clinton high school home of the river kings and queens

Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, corn, seasoned loop fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Tuesday

Turkey and noodles, spinach, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Walking taco, vegetarian beans, carrot and celery sticks and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Thursday

Chicken drummies, squash, hash brown patties, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Fish burger on bun, green beans, seasoned loop fries and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and mixed fruit.

Tuesday

Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, sidekick and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, peas, carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.

Friday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and pineapple.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, baked beans, smiley potatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, spudsters, steamed carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, garlic cheddar biscuit and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Friday

Cheese omelet, whole grain bread, hash brown patty, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Pulled pork, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Cheese pizza calzone, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Broccoli ham casserole, carrots, dinner roll and Hawaiian salad.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.

Wednesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and peaches.

Thursday

Spaghetti, Tuscan greens, breadstick, Mandarin oranges and pecan pie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.

