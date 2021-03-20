Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, corn, seasoned loop fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Tuesday
Turkey and noodles, spinach, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Walking taco, vegetarian beans, carrot and celery sticks and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Thursday
Chicken drummies, squash, hash brown patties, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Fish burger on bun, green beans, seasoned loop fries and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and mixed fruit.
Tuesday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, sidekick and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, peas, carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and peaches.
Friday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and pineapple.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, baked beans, smiley potatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, spudsters, steamed carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green beans, garlic cheddar biscuit and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Friday
Cheese omelet, whole grain bread, hash brown patty, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Pulled pork, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Cheese pizza calzone, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Broccoli ham casserole, carrots, dinner roll and Hawaiian salad.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, wax bean salad, banana and fruited Jello.
Wednesday
Ham and cheese sandwich, pasta salad and peaches.
Thursday
Spaghetti, Tuscan greens, breadstick, Mandarin oranges and pecan pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.
