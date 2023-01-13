Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Corn dogs, baked beans, natural crisp fries and sidekick-smooth frozen cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.

Wednesday

Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, tater tots and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Thursday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Friday

Bosco sticks, marinara, green beans, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Chicken fajita, tri tater, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and apple slices.

Friday

Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and strawberries.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Wednesday

Popcorn chicken, tri tater, steamed carrots, whole grain bread and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Thursday

Nacho grande, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, cheese sauce, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese, breakfast bar and toast or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, whole grain roll and seasonal fruit.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll pecan pie and ice cream.

Wednesday

Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, ambrosia and whole grain roll.

Thursday

Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.

Friday

Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and pineapple.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

