Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Corn dogs, baked beans, natural crisp fries and sidekick-smooth frozen cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.
Wednesday
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, tater tots and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Thursday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara, green beans, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Chicken fajita, tri tater, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and apple slices.
Friday
Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and strawberries.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Wednesday
Popcorn chicken, tri tater, steamed carrots, whole grain bread and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Nacho grande, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, cheese sauce, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese, breakfast bar and toast or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, whole grain roll and seasonal fruit.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll pecan pie and ice cream.
Wednesday
Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, ambrosia and whole grain roll.
Thursday
Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.
Friday
Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and pineapple.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
