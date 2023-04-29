Clinton Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh vegetables with dip and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk and cheese toast.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce, cinnamon roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday: Walking taco, refried beans, hash brown and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, pears and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, applesauce and GoGurt.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and mixed berries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pears and egg and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and mixed berries.
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, Mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and apple slices.
Friday: Walking taco, refried beans, corn and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and Mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Chicken and gravy, baked biscuit, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and blueberry. muffin cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and cereal bar.
Tuesday: Seasoned pork on school made bun, baked beans, french fries and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry muffin or cereal.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, romaine lettuce, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday: Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, vegetable salad and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Corn chowder, turkey and tomato wedges plate, garden pasta salad, wheat roll and raspberry gelatin with fruit.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato, green beans, wheat roll and sliced peaches.
Wednesday: Garden quiche, ham and cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, roasted zucchini, ambrosia and bran muffin with raisins.
Thursday: Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Friday: Baked ham, California vegetables, scalloped pineapple and cornbread muffin.
