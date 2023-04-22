Clinton Schools
Monday: Chicken drummies, buttermilk biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday: Cheese ravioli, breadstick, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Camanche SchoolsMonday: Ham and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, coleslaw, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and peaches.
Wednesday: Cheese bosco sticks, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables, sidekick and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and strawberries.
Friday: Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and berry blue applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.
Northeast SchoolsMonday: Deli ham and cheese sandwich on flat bread, lettuce, tri-tater and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast or cereal.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe on school made bun, baked beans, twister fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed carrots, whole grain bread and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg, cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, fruit cocktail and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese cup or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday: Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, romaine lettuce, celery sticks, peanut butter and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Brat and sauerkraut on bun, potato salad, northern beans and leaks, Hawaiian salad and cranberry juice.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, ambrosia and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Thursday: Ham loaf, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Potato encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.