Monday

No School.

Tuesday

Pork tenderloin on bun, corn, waffle fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop Tart.

Wednesday

Oven roasted chicken, spinach, green beans, sliced strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Thursday

Pepperoni pasta, wax beans, mixed vegetables, Golden Delicious apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, vegetarian beans, french fries, orange wedges and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Monday

No School.

Tuesday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, sliced cucumbers, raisins and Goldfish crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.

Friday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled eggs and applesauce.

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken alfredo, peas, bosco breadstick and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.

Wednesday

Pepperoni breadstick, marinara sauce, lettuce, pineapple and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Ribette on bun, twister fries, steamed carrots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Breaded pork tenderloin on bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Prince of Peace Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips and fruit. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. -peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Cherry almond wrap, Baked Lays, mango and pineapple mix.

Wednesday

Egg salad sandwich, carrots and celery with Ranch and grapes.

Thursday

Taco bake, refried beans and snickerdoodle cookie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

