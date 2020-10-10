Monday
Hot dog on bun, carrot coins, spudster potatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Tuesday
Oven roasted chicken, broccoli, mixed vegetables, sliced strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Taco with lettuce and cheese, tater tots, carrot and celery sticks, grapes and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Thursday
Ground beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Friday
Chicken fajita, three bean salad, chuckwagon corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, gogurt and raisins.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Doritos, baby carrots, celery, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, peaches and Pop-tart.
Friday
Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and pineapple tidbits.
Monday
Chicken and gravy, baked biscuit, mixed vegetables, pears and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, tater tots, ranchero beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.
Wednesday
Cheddarwurst on bun, potato wedges, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Taco in a bag with lettuce, cheese and salsa, applesauce cups and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, marinara sauce, lettuce, baby carrots and strawberry cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Monday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza calzone, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Hamburger on bun, baked beans, brussel sprouts and pears.
Tuesday
Stuffed green pepper, banana bread, carrots, berry mix and rainbow sherbet.
Wednesday
Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, broccoli slaw and fruited Jello.
Thursday
Marinated chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato and fruit pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.