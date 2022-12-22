Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and hot spiced apples.
Wednesday
Herb baked cod, au gratin potatoes, roasted broccoli with cheese sauce, whole grain roll and blueberry crisp.
Thursday
Herbed pork roast, sweet potato casserole, blackeye peas, creamy coleslaw, whole grain roll and apple pie.
Friday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
