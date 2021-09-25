Monday
Tony’s pizza, carrot coins, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Tuesday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, sliced beets, Mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Wednesday
Hamburger on bun, three bean salad, seasoned loop fries and watermelon wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Thursday
Pepperoni pasta, broccoli florets, green beans and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Corn dog, mixed vegetables, spudster potatoes and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.
Tuesday
Corn dog, tri tater, bean salad and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread pizza, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and applesauce.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, pears and chocolate chip oatmeal bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and raisins.
Monday
Popcorn chicken, tri tater, peas, garlic cheddar biscuit and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, ranchero beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and string cheese or cereal.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, applesauce cups and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.
Friday
Ribette on bun, baked Cheetos, baby carrots, celery sticks, peanut butter and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tuesday
Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday
Vegetarian breakfast skillet, cheesy hash browns, candied carrots, peaches, pineapple and banana bread.
Tuesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.
Wednesday
Ham and potato au gratin, green beans, corn bread muffin, angel food cake and strawberries.
Thursday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cupcake and ice cream.
Friday
Cream of potato soup, tuna salad sandwich, marinated cucumber and tomato salad and fruit cup.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.