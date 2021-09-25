blue logo

Monday

Tony’s pizza, carrot coins, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Tuesday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, sliced beets, Mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Wednesday

Hamburger on bun, three bean salad, seasoned loop fries and watermelon wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Thursday

Pepperoni pasta, broccoli florets, green beans and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Corn dog, mixed vegetables, spudster potatoes and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.

Tuesday

Corn dog, tri tater, bean salad and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Garlic french bread pizza, potato salad, fresh cauliflower and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and applesauce.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, pears and chocolate chip oatmeal bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and raisins.

Monday

Popcorn chicken, tri tater, peas, garlic cheddar biscuit and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, ranchero beans, spudsters and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar and string cheese or cereal.

Wednesday

Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, applesauce cups and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.

Friday

Ribette on bun, baked Cheetos, baby carrots, celery sticks, peanut butter and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Tuesday

Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday

Vegetarian breakfast skillet, cheesy hash browns, candied carrots, peaches, pineapple and banana bread.

Tuesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.

Wednesday

Ham and potato au gratin, green beans, corn bread muffin, angel food cake and strawberries.

Thursday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cupcake and ice cream.

Friday

Cream of potato soup, tuna salad sandwich, marinated cucumber and tomato salad and fruit cup.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

