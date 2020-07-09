blue logo

DUBUQUE — Clarke University in Dubuque has announced the following local graduates:

Clinton

- Krista Nicole Atkinson, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration, cum laude.

Delmar

- Hannah Lee Ingles, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design.

Goose Lake

- Leah Jane Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, cum laude.

- Brittany Kay Stoll, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

La Motte

- Bailey Kathleen Theisen, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, summa cum laude.

Rock Falls, Illinois

- Elizabeth Lynn Lego, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training.

Savanna, Illinois

- Carrie A Christensen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Spragueville

- Ronald F. Driscoll, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 commencement is planned for 10 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.

Tags