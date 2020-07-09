DUBUQUE — Clarke University in Dubuque has announced the following local graduates:
Clinton
- Krista Nicole Atkinson, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration, cum laude.
Delmar
- Hannah Lee Ingles, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design.
Goose Lake
- Leah Jane Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, cum laude.
- Brittany Kay Stoll, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
La Motte
- Bailey Kathleen Theisen, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, summa cum laude.
Rock Falls, Illinois
- Elizabeth Lynn Lego, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training.
Savanna, Illinois
- Carrie A Christensen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.
Spragueville
- Ronald F. Driscoll, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 commencement is planned for 10 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.
