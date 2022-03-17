AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Clinton
- Madison Anglese, sophomore, College of Engineering
- Amber Friedrichsen, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
DeWitt
- Clara Lindner, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Kaiden Muhl, sophomore, College of Human Sciences
- Denyse Turnquist, junior, College of Human Sciences
Goose Lake
- Aaron Schoon, senior, College of Engineering
Prophetstown, Illinois
- Rachel Shoemaker, senior, Ivy College of Business
Rock Falls, Illinois
- Emma Lutz, junior, College of Human Sciences
