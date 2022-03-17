AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.

Clinton

- Madison Anglese, sophomore, College of Engineering

- Amber Friedrichsen, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

DeWitt

- Clara Lindner, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

- Kaiden Muhl, sophomore, College of Human Sciences

- Denyse Turnquist, junior, College of Human Sciences

Goose Lake

- Aaron Schoon, senior, College of Engineering

Prophetstown, Illinois

- Rachel Shoemaker, senior, Ivy College of Business

Rock Falls, Illinois

- Emma Lutz, junior, College of Human Sciences

