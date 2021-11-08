WALCOTT — The American/Schleswig-Holstein Heritage Society's (ASHHS) annual meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Walcott American Legion, 121 W. Bryant St., Walcott.
The program will feature speaker Dr. Wolf Koch regarding haus barns in Schleswig-Holstein and the two haus barns brought to Manning and DeWitt.
Light refreshments will be provided. The program is free and open to the public. The American Legion Hall is handicap accessible. For more information, call Mary Ann Muller at (563) 284-6640 or e-mail leemarmul@aol.com.
