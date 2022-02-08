ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2021-22 fall semester. Local students on the list include:
Iowa
Camanche
Joshua Dolph
Markee Low
Clinton
Madison Knutsen
Lowden
Ambrose Poduska
Illinois
Fulton
Ella Aldridge
Kylie Collachia
Mariam Elahmady
Emily Schipper
Mount Carroll
Titus Jilderda
Polo
Patricia Plachno
Prophetstown
Madison Fouts
Rock Falls
Abbigail Jones
Emma Watts
Sterling
Evan Adami
Natalie Amezola
Janae Bythewood
Caleb Drew
Carter Kenney
Joshua O'Brien
Zaina Rumbolz
Amy Zeigler
Hasenmiller named to Dean’s List at Luther College
DECORAH — Allison Hasenmiller, Luther College junior of DeWitt, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
Dimmick on Champlain College President's List
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Koltin Dimmick of Mount Carroll, Illinois has been named to the Champlain College President's List for the Fall 2021 semester.
