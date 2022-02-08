ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2021-22 fall semester. Local students on the list include:

Iowa

Camanche

Joshua Dolph

Markee Low

Clinton

Madison Knutsen

Lowden

Ambrose Poduska

Illinois

Fulton

Ella Aldridge

Kylie Collachia

Mariam Elahmady

Emily Schipper

Mount Carroll

Titus Jilderda

Polo

Patricia Plachno

Prophetstown

Madison Fouts

Rock Falls

Abbigail Jones

Emma Watts

Sterling

Evan Adami

Natalie Amezola

Janae Bythewood

Caleb Drew 

Carter Kenney

Joshua O'Brien

Zaina Rumbolz

Amy Zeigler

Hasenmiller named to Dean’s List at Luther College

DECORAH — Allison Hasenmiller, Luther College junior of DeWitt, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.

Dimmick on Champlain College President's List

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Koltin Dimmick of Mount Carroll, Illinois has been named to the Champlain College President's List for the Fall 2021 semester.

