CLINTON — Dana S. Diaz, of Verona, Illinois, author of the book "Gasping for Air: The Stranglehold of Narcissistic Abuse", will be appearing at The Freckled Frog for a meet-and-greet event and book signing on Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A limited quantity of books will be available for purchase that day but can be purchased in print and e-book format beginning June 6. The Freckled Frog is located at 2309 N. Second St., Clinton.
Along with her book, the author is soon launching a website, www.danasdiaz.com, on which she shares blog posts as well as a downloadable questionnaire to help individuals identify if they are currently in a narcissistic abusive relationship.
“The very first step is to be able to recognize an abusive relationship," Diaz said. "It’s only from there that true healing can begin.”
With a prequel to "Gasping for Air" already in progress, Diaz has a range of future projects, including more books about her personal experiences with abuse, as well as informational workshops and seminars.
She is the wife of Douglas Stuedemann, originally from Clinton. The couple visit Clinton regularly to see friends and family and relax at their cabin on the river.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.