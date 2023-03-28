Everyone living in Grand Mound knew the precise moment, back in 2016, when the Chicago Cubs triumphantly won the World Series. Don Kent made sure of it.
The then-93-year-old World War II veteran had scavenged some fireworks from his son’s garage before the deciding game of the series with the hope of lighting the sky aglow once his favorite baseball team was champion. And, after the final out, Kent went outside to do just that.
However, there was one problem.
“He didn’t know what he’d gotten, but he went outside and he shot these things off,” said his son, Steve Kent, of rural Grand Mound. “And they were big, all in the middle of town. I’m surprised he didn’t get arrested. The neighbors came out.”
That pyrotechnic display showcased Kent’s Cubs fandom, and this year, on Major League Baseball’s opening day March 30, the Cubs will show appreciation for Kent by honoring him and acknowledging his contributions as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Kent will be the lone veteran honored that day as part of the Cubs’ Boeing Military Salute program. Kent’s daughter, DeAnn Larson, nominated her dad for the honor.
The ceremony will take place during the second inning of the Cubs’ March 30 Opening Day matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. Larson said she is excited to see her dad stand at attention inside the home field of his favorite team.
“I was so very happy for him and really could not believe it,” Larson said. “It took me quite a while to regain my composure to be able to share the news with Dad and our family and friends.”
“I’ve been to Wrigley many times, but not under the spotlight,” said Kent, who now lives at Fieldstone of DeWitt after being a near-lifelong resident of Grand Mound. “It’s unbelievable.”
Kent overseas
Kent enlisted in the Army in 1942.
“Everybody was going to get drafted, so I volunteered to fly,” Kent said.
After almost nine months of flight training, Kent was equipped to operate a P-47 Thunderbolt, a high-altitude fighter plane on which Kent had all sorts of artillery at his disposal, including a .50-caliber machine gun and bomb load of well over 2,000 pounds.
He and his fellow servicemen rode in the belly of a B-24 bomber and island hopped across the Atlantic until they reached India. There Kent was tasked with piloting his P-47 for the war effort.
The P-47s were monstrous planes that could withstand plenty of damage. Kent’s responsibility in the cockpit was to provide ground support.
It was about 1943, and the U.S. was helping Britain and China stave off Japanese forces across the region. Kent flew 100 missions in Burma and was there when war concluded.
Higher-ups offered Kent the chance to fly back with his P-47, but “the instruments got pretty beat up with all (my) maneuvers,” Kent said.
Also, Kent said it wasn’t safe to fly over the Hump, an area encompassing the eastern Himalayan Mountains that was fraught with unpredictable weather and spotty radio connectivity.
“If he’d have gone over the Hump he would have gotten back quickly,” his son Steve said. “But, he turned down the opportunity (to fly home).”
Kent took a slow-moving boat home and after one month on the water, got back on Thanksgiving Day.
Kent has not flown a plane since.
Careers, Cubs and locomotives
After returning home, Kent married Betty in 1946, and the couple moved to Mt. Vernon so Kent could finish his accounting degree.
From there, they moved back to Grand Mound and Don owned and operated Don Kent Bookkeeping for well over four decades, serving small businesses and farmers in the area. Among all that, he and Betty raised three kids — Steve, DeAnn and Alan. Over the years he’s become a local expert on rail travel and locomotives, thanks in part to growing up in a Monmouth train station where his father, Andy, worked as a train agent.
It was during those early years that Kent’s Cubs fandom took shape, centered around famed Cubs catcher Gabby Hartnett, whose two-out home run in 1938 is well known in baseball folklore as one of the most famous dingers of all time.
Kent was immediately hooked and has rooted for the team ever since, attending dozens of games, including away contests and the Cubs’ Spring Training program in Arizona — a destination he traveled to (by train) each year well into his 90s. Betty accompanied Don to many games over the years.
Kent also is an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and was in attendance — along with Steve — when the Hawkeye football team last won the Rose Bowl in 1959.
“I always say, I bet my dad is one of the only people around alive who can say they saw (Iowa legend) Nile Kinnick play,” Steve said.
Earned honor
Kent and his family said they are excited to travel to Wrigley Field for the ceremony.
“I thought it would be particularly meaningful during this season when he will turn 100 (Aug. 11) and enjoys such good health,” Larson said. Being a life-long Cubs fan is also a part of the equation.”
“I’m excited to get to Wrigley,” Don said. This is very unexpected. I didn’t think I’d get back there again.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
