FULTON, ILL. — Mrs. Rhea Bechtel will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 27, 2020. Cards would be appreciated and may be sent to her at 9643 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, IL 61252.
Helenea M. Graves age 41, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Juliann "Julie" Davis, age 65 of Fulton, died Wednesday, July 15th. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Her obituary will be online at www.papefh.com.
