CLINTON — Roger and Joy Bentley of Clinton will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family dinner.
The former Joy Abshire and Roger Bentley were married July 11, 1970 at Chancy Lutheran Church in Clinton. They are the parents of 2 children, Roger Jr. (Neena) of Ames, Iowa and Brandon (Jackie) of Low Moor, Iowa. They have 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is employed with the Clinton MTA. She was employed with Mediacom.
