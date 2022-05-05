CLINTON – Members of Laurette Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi sorority met at noon April 29 at the George Curtis Mansion to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Beta Sigma Phi.
The fourth chapter in Clinton started in 1955.
Emily Kelsay received her 60th anniversary of membership certificate and Barb Cunningham read the Founder’s Day Pledge. Shirley Sebens read the letter from Laura Wingfield. The theme for 2022-23 is “Friends at Your Fingertips”. Beta Sigma Phi is an international group that does service and has many events to help the community.
Officers re-elected include Jeanette Petersen, president; Sebens, vice president; Kelsay, secretary and Clevetta Ward, treasurer.
The next dinner meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Sarah Harding Home, 308 S. Bluff Blvd. Former Beta Sigma Phi’s or anyone interested in joining can contact Petersen at (563) 249-5861.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.