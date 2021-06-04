LOST NATION — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation, is inviting the public to a drive-thru ice cream social.
The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. June 27 at the church. The menu includes a butterfly chop sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie or cake and ice cream.
The drive-thru starts at the north door of the church on Pleasant Street to order and continues to the south door of the church for pickup. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for 10 and under; and children 2 and under eat free.
