LOST NATION — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation will host a dine-in, drive-thru ice cream social from 4-6:30 p.m. June 25 at the church.
The menu includes a butterfly chop sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake/brownies and ice cream.
The drive-thru starts at the north door of the church on Pleasant Street to order and continues to the south door of the church for pickup.
Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for 10 and under; and free for those 2 and under.
