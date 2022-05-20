MOLINE, Ill. – Two Black Hawk College employees recently received the Golden Apple Award from the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
During the honor society’s Spring 2022 induction ceremony, the Golden Apple Award was presented to Heather Bjorgan of Clinton, dean of enrollment management, and Andrew Hoogheem of Davenport, assistant professor of English.
Bjorgan was nominated by PTK student Christian Manzi, and Hoogheem was nominated by PTK students Renata Lara and Reagan Lommell.
Bjorgan’s guidance and her consistent follow up has helped Manzi find a job and navigate life in the U.S.
“(She) extends help and shows goodness that springs from within; it’s not something she forces,” Manzi wrote in his nomination.
Hoogheem “is dedicated, patient, and devoted to those in his community,” Lara wrote in her nomination. “(He) understands that everyone is different and tailors his explanations to those who need it.”
Lommell said Hoogheem would respond very quickly and with the advice to make her a better student.
Each fall and spring semester, PTK students at the Quad-City campus are asked to recommend a well-deserving faculty or staff member for the Golden Apple Award. The first award was presented at the chapter’s Spring 2019 induction ceremony.
