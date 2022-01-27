MOLINE, Ill. – Black Hawk College students named to the Fall 2021 Honors Lists are:
High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester
Albany, Illinois – Olivia Henry, Ashley Livingston
DeWitt – Dakota Penniston
Erie, Illinois: Christina Ayers, Jadyn Collis, Emma Davis, Jaden Johnson, Jade Nickerson, Kelsey Stichter, Jaylee Stortz
Fenton, Illinois – Emily Decker, Malory Eggers, Cadance Hawk, Ella Heyvaert, Shea Winters
Goose Lake – Christian Jacobsen
Morrison, Illinois – Tyler Glover
Prophetstown, Illinois – Koby Brooks, Adysson Scott
Sterling, Illinois – Alexandra Doran
Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester
Camanche – Mallory Good
Erie, Illinois – Macy Ashdown, Lynette Foree, Sara Gaskill, Emily Herzmann, Parker Holldorf, Aylah Jones, Mya Jones, Mikayla Morrissey, Isabelle VanOosten, Noah Wiseley, Bailey Youngberg
Fenton, Illinois – Erin Ashdown, Bryce Jepson
Fulton, Illinois – Paige Dykstra
Sterling, Illinois – Vanessa Sandoval
