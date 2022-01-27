MOLINE, Ill. – Black Hawk College students named to the Fall 2021 Honors Lists are:

High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00 for the semester

Albany, Illinois – Olivia Henry, Ashley Livingston

DeWitt – Dakota Penniston

Erie, Illinois: Christina Ayers, Jadyn Collis, Emma Davis, Jaden Johnson, Jade Nickerson, Kelsey Stichter, Jaylee Stortz

Fenton, Illinois – Emily Decker, Malory Eggers, Cadance Hawk, Ella Heyvaert, Shea Winters

Goose Lake – Christian Jacobsen

Morrison, Illinois – Tyler Glover

Prophetstown, Illinois – Koby Brooks, Adysson Scott

Sterling, Illinois – Alexandra Doran

Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74 for the semester

Camanche – Mallory Good

Erie, Illinois – Macy Ashdown, Lynette Foree, Sara Gaskill, Emily Herzmann, Parker Holldorf, Aylah Jones, Mya Jones, Mikayla Morrissey, Isabelle VanOosten, Noah Wiseley, Bailey Youngberg

Fenton, Illinois – Erin Ashdown, Bryce Jepson

Fulton, Illinois – Paige Dykstra

Sterling, Illinois – Vanessa Sandoval

Tags

Trending Video