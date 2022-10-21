MAQUOKETA — Volunteers are being sought to help restore the Blackhawk Wildlife Area Bluff Prairie.
Join Naturalist Tony Vorwald, with Jackson County Conservation, and the Iowa Prairie Network at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 as they work to remove unwanted woody and harmful invasive species from this small but unique remnant prairie. Blackhawk Wildlife Area is located at the end of 138th Ave., Maquoketa.
Volunteers will help remove unwanted species using hand tools. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to help harvest native prairie seed that will aid in the hill prairies restoration. This program is free. Dress for the weather, and bring your preferred work gloves. Hand tools will be provided.
Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.