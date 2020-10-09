FULTON, ILL. — Dan and Vicki Bly of Fulton, IL will celebrate their 50th Wedding anniversary on October 17th. At this time they will only be celebrating with the kids’ families, 8 grandchildren, and one- great-granddaughter.
"Love begins in a moment, grows over time, and lasts for eternity."
You have been the best role models to your children, grandchildren, friends and family, and you have shown all of us that true happiness, love and devotion is yours if you want it. Most people find it hard to believe in "forever", but seeing the never ending love between both of you makes all of us know that "forever" is possible! We love you so much!
Happy 50th Anniversary- Forever and Always”
