CLINTON — Clinton County officials are looking into how best to serve individuals in crisis.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp received feedback from law enforcement and judicial system personnel about issues related to serving individuals in crisis. They have had to take certain individuals farther away to get help than they traditionally have, Srp said.
“I know there’s a lot of concern, a lot of frustration right now about access for individuals who are in crisis,” Srp said. “Whether it’s a mental health issue or it’s a substance abuse issue. Or a combination of the two, which is often the case that we have. Trying to do the right thing but it’s eating a lot of resources, time of your people, I think, Mr. Sheriff to transport them a great deal further or be tied up in limbo trying to figure out what we’re going to do to try to help this person.
“Historically, we’ve been able to pass them to an appropriate resource and try to start getting them some help. And right now, that’s become a little bit more cumbersome.”
Every hour they are sitting with an individual, it is costing the taxpayers, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said. Even though some aspects are out of their control, they need to look to streamline the process, Greenwalt said.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. is the county’s representative on the mental health region board. Irwin noted staffing at entities that provide services is an issue. There are two services that are supposed to be provided within the region that the region is going to contract out with another region, Irwin said.
“Which kind of makes financial sense because there’s so many things that it’s a high-cost item that’s not utilized very often,” Irwin said. “But at the same time... when this arises and there’s no place for that individual to go and they end up sitting in a jail for four days or 10 days or what have you, it’s costing us manpower, resources in the jail and it’s also costing our taxpayers dollars. Because most of the time, they’re on some kind of medication.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.