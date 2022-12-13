CLINTON — Paula Schares and Sherry Marlowe were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 4,640.
Second place went to Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 4,190; third place, Martha Hayes and Becky Campbell, 3,930; fourth place, Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 3,510; fifth place, Marion Goerdt and Janice Wheelock, 3,500; sixth place, Peg Wolf and Jim Carey, 3,400; and seventh place, Kasu Rickertsen and Merry Iverson, 3,320.
The group will meet Friday, Dec. 16 at Jenny’s Diner.
