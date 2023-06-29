CLINTON — The Boat Club Bridge group met recently and Kasu Rickertsen and Merry Iverson and Sherry Marlowe and Paula Schares tied for first and second place with a score of 3,830.
Third place went to Mary and Dave Romont, 3,350; fourth place, Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 3,290; fifth place, Norma McDonnell and Odelia Schrunk, 3,260; and sixth place, Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller, 2,910.
The group will meet July 7 at Jenny's Diner in Clinton.
