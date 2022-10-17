CLINTON — Carol Hill and Geneene Pals were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 4,540.
Second place went to Judy and Don Doughty, 3,990; third place, Pat Dawson and Kay Seppelt, 3,740; fourth place, Mary and Dave Romont, 3,690; fifth place, LuAnn Farrell and Kasu Rickertsen, 3,450; sixth place, Jan Wede and JoAnn Burmeister, 3,370; and seventh place, Jodi Brown and Maurita Marx, 2,850.
The group will meet Friday, Oct. 21 at Jenny’s Diner.
