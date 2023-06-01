CLINTON — Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 4,780.
Second place went to Jodi Brown and Maurita Marx, 4,720; third place, Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 4,490; fourth place, Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 4,150; fifth place, Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 3,750; sixth place, Janice Wheelock and Marion Goerdt, 3,600; seventh place, Joan Muhs and Martha Hayes, 3,270; and eighth place Mary and Dave Romont, 2,670.
