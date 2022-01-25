CLINTON — Geneene Pals and Carol Hill were first-place winners in Boat Club Bridge held recently. Second place went to Don and Judy Doughty; third, Kasu Rickertson and Jim Carey; fourth, Emily Deleney and Sherri Marlowe; and in fifth were Dwight and Penny Royer. The group will meet Feb. 4 at Jenny’s Diner.

Tags

Trending Video