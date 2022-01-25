CLINTON — Geneene Pals and Carol Hill were first-place winners in Boat Club Bridge held recently. Second place went to Don and Judy Doughty; third, Kasu Rickertson and Jim Carey; fourth, Emily Deleney and Sherri Marlowe; and in fifth were Dwight and Penny Royer. The group will meet Feb. 4 at Jenny’s Diner.
Boat Club Bridge results
Obituaries
Thomas Joseph Bennett, 72, of Grundy Center, IA, died January 23, 2022, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.bosmarenkes.com for service details.
Henry Nickolas Knudsen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday at his home in Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
LuluBelle "Lou" Marie Turner, 86, of Clinton, IA, passed away Saturday at West Wing, DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
