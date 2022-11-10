CLINTON — Maurita Marx and Jodi Brown were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 4,690.
Second place went to Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson, 4,220; third place, Paula Schares and Sherry Marlowe, 3,710; fourth place, Jan Wede and JoAnn Burmeister, 3,640; fifth place, Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 3,560; sixth place, Judy and Don Doughty, 3,470; and seventh place, Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller, 3,310.
The group will meet Nov. 18 at Jenny’s Diner.
