CLINTON — Carol Hill and Geneene Pals were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 3,690.
Second place went to Joan Muhs and Judy Doughty, 3,640; third and fourth place was tied by Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson and John Carlin and Jim Carey with a score of 2,820; fifth place, Janice Wheelock and Marion Goerdt, 2,800; and sixth place went to Odelia Schrunk and Norma McDonnell, 2,680.
The group will meet today at Jenny's Diner.
