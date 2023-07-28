CLINTON — Merry Iverson and Kasu Rickertsen were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 4,300.
Second place went to Jan Wede and Cindy Kaim, 4,200; third place, Sherry Marlowe and Paula Schares, 3,890; fourth place, Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 3,630; fifth place, John Carlin and Helen Jennings, 3,480; sixth place, Jim Carey and Toni Decker, 3,070; and seventh place, Mary and Dave Romont, 2,810.
The group will meet Friday, Aug. 4 at the Corner Deli.
