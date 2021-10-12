CLINTON — Boat Club Bridge met recently at Jenny’s Diner.

The results are: 1. JoAnn Burmeister and Jan Wede, 5,840; 2. Geneene Pals and Carol Hill, 4,030; 3. Maurita Marx and LuAnn Farrell, 3,740; 4. Barb and Bruce Reber, 3,590; 5. Jodi Brown and Marion Goerdt, 3,410; 6. Kasu Rickertsen and Mary Duhr, 3,270; and 7. Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 2,900.

The next meeting of the group will Friday, Oct. 15, at Jenny’s Diner.

